'Viju Khote, We Will Miss You': Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Mourn Co-Star And Friend

Actor Rishi Kapoor remembered his "dear friend" Viju Khote in a heart-wrenching tweet just hours after the news of Viju Khote's death shocked fans. He was 77. Sharing memories from his younger days, Rishi Kapoor tweeted: "RIP. Viju Khote. Dear friend over the years. Though much elder, we used to bike together along with sister Shubha Khote ji, when I was young. Passionate and well informed about American films. We will miss you," tweeted Rishi Kapoor and added this bit in Marathi: "Viju kutte aahe?" which roughly translates in English to: "Where is Viju?" Rishi Kapoor and Viju Khote co-starred in films like 1986's Nagina, 1991's Banjaran and 1980's Karz. In 1980 reincarnation drama Karz, Viju Khote played a negative role as Pran's accomplice Baayan. In the film, the role of Rishi Kapoor's mother was played by Viju Khote's aunt Durga Khote.

Read Rishi Kapoor's tweet here:

RIP. Viju Khote. Dear friend over the years. Though much elder,we used to bike together along with sister Shobha Khote ji,when I was young. Passionate and well informed about American films. We will miss you" Viju kutte aahe? pic.twitter.com/6e6KXaepFI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 30, 2019

Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Viju Khote in films such as Pukar, Dil, Vardi and Thanedaar, tweeted a message of condolence: "Sad to hear about the demise of Viju Khote Ji. May his soul rest in peace."

Sad to hear about the demise of #VijuKhote Ji. May his soul rest in peace. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 30, 2019

Actor Suniel Shetty also remembered Viju Khote in a tweet:

Viju Khote's niece Bhavana Balsavar told news agency PTI that the actor died early morning on Monday after multiple organ failure. "He did not wish to die in the hospital so we had brought him home few days ago. It is a great loss for all of us," actress Bhavana Balsavar told PTI.

Viju Khote, along with niece Bhavana Balsavar and elder sister Shubha Khote, famously featured in Nineties' sitcom Zabaan Sambhalke. Viju Khote, also a renowned name in Marathi cinema and theatre space, has featured in over 300 films in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry. Viju Khote is best remembered as the friendly villain Robert from Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's Andaz Apna Apna, a role which he sort of reprised in Robert in 1994 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani years later. Viju Khote will also be remembered forever as dacoit Kalia from Sholay, to Amjad Khan's Gabbar had asked this famous dialogue: "Kitne aadmi the?"

Rishi Kapoor, 67, returned to Mumbai earlier this month after a prolonged period of cancer treatment in New York.

