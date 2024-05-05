Vijay Varma's Shout Out To Girlfriend Tamannaah's Film Aranmanai's Box Office Success: 'Keep Killing It'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy vijayvarma )

Actor Vijay Varma gave a roaring shout out to his girlfriend Tamannaah's latest film Aranmanai. Aranmanai, the horror comedy starring Tamannaah has earned Rs 10 crore since its release. To celebrate the feat, the Darlings actor shared the box office numbers of his girlfriend's film on his Instagram feed and wrote, “Congratulations on the fabulous response, @tamannaahspeaks! Keep killing it.” The actress re-shared the story and dropped three red heart emojis." Take a look at Vijay Varma's shout out for his girlfriend Tamannaah.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma stepped out for a movie date on Tuesday. The couple were pictured while making their way out of a theatre in Mumbai. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma were all smiles as they made their way out. Both the actors were dressed in their casual best. Tamannaah was dressed in a black t-shirt and matching pants, while Vijay Varma paired black pants with a white t-shirt. Tamannaah And Vijay Varma's dating rumours began in 2022 after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert together in December and shared pictures from it. Last year, Tamannaah confirmed in an interview that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star.

Check out the pictures from Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's movie night here:

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in the whodunit Murder Mubarak. Before that he starred in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Jaane Jaan alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor starred in the smash hit series Dahaad and he also featured in the series Kaalkoot last year. Vijay is best known for starring in films such as Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Ghost Stories, Super 30 and Baaghi 3. Vijay Varma has also starred in the web shows A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur and OK Computer.