Vijay Varma On Playing Captain Devi Sharan In IC 814: "I'm Grateful"

The first 8 months of 2024 have been all about Vijay Varma, with his standout roles in Murder Mubarak, Mirzapur, and now IC814 ruling the screen. Vijay continues to make waves with his versatile performances, and his latest role as Captain Devi Sharan in IC814 is no exception. Varma is riding high on the success of the series as fans and critics alike shower praise on his portrayal of the intense and resilient Captain Devi Sharan, Vijay reflects on this remarkable journey and the overwhelming response he has received.

"It's overwhelming and humbling to see the positive response to IC814. The shift from Bharat Tyagi to Captain Devi Sharan feels surreal and rewarding. It's not just about the roles; it's about the growth and evolution of every character. Captain Devi Sharan challenged me and pushed my limits, and I'm grateful that it has connected so deeply with the audience and critics alike." says Vijay Varma

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack hit the Netflix screens on August 29. The six-part series, directed by Anubhav Sinha, also features Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Arvind Swamy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Patralekha Paul, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Pooja Gor.



