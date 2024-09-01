Vijay Varma On Filming <i>IC 814 - The Kandahar Hijack</i>: "Was Locked In Six-By-Six Feet Space"

Vijay Varma is basking in the success of his latest release, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The Netflix original is based on the 1999 hijacking of an Indian aircraft by militants. In the limited series, Vijay plays the role of Captain Sharan Dev, the pilot of the plane. The actor has now opened up about how he was confined to a six by six feet space while filming the show. Vijay Varma said, "I was locked in one six feet by six feet space and there was all green screen around me and my co actors were seat belt, my landing gear, my tools, and my co pilot and my flight assistant, flight engineer, and I would barely get to see Anubhav Sir because he would find me to just show up in front of me and tell me to do what I'm supposed to do, and then disappear and I am all alone," as quoted by ABP live.

The actor also shared how he used “every bit” of imagination to play the role. Vijay Varma shared, "And then I'm all about looking at the Green screen and asking abhi mein Kaha hoon Amritsar mein hoon ya Lahore mein hoon..they would say abhi tum khatmandu mein ho, Delhi Mein ho, Kandahar pohoch gaye ho. [Right now, where am I? Am I in Amritsar or Lahore? They would say, 'Now you're in Kathmandu, Delhi, or now you have reached Kandahar?'] I have no idea what date it is, time it is. It was a bit of an experience for me, I have to use every bit of imagination of mine, to put myself on a flight at 30 thousand feet and imagine what it would be like.”

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack hit the Netflix screens on August 29. The six-part series, directed by Anubhav Sinha, also features Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Arvind Swamy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Patralekha Paul, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Pooja Gor.