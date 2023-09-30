Leo Advance Booking: Vijay's Movie Sells Record Tickets In UK For Day 1

Vijay in the poster of the movie. (Courtesy: Vijay)

Ahead of its release, Vijay's next film Leo is “setting new benchmarks” and “shattering records overseas,” reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Leo has sold a record 32,500 tickets in the United Kingdom for day 1. The film has now sold the highest number tickets for day 1 in UK, a record which was previously owned by Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I. Leo, as per the film critic, now aims to surpass the “current single-day earnings for an Indian film in the UK.” This record is currently held by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Sharing a poster of Leo on Instagram, Taran Adarsh wrote, “ Vijay: ‘‘LEO' SETTING NEW BENCHMARKS… #ThalapathyVijay's #Leo is SHATTERING RECORDS #Overseas. Distributed in #UK and #Europe by #AhimsaEntertainment, with 19 days left, the film has already taken the *#Tamil* Day 1 #BO crown in #UK from the previously held #PS1. #Leo is targeting to surpass the current single-day earnings for an INDIAN film in #UK, a record presently held by #Pathaan.”

Reacting to the post, London-based Ahimsa Entertainment wrote, “Thank you, Taran. We haven't seen anything like this before for a Tamil film overseas! #Leo.” Ahimsa Entertainment owns Leo's distribution rights in the UK and Europe.

Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will mark Vijay and Lokesh's second collaboration after Master, which was released in 2021. Sanjay Dutt is also an integral part of Leo. The Bollywood star will play the antagonist. Last week, Sanjay Dutt shared a brand new poster from the film. It featured him and Vijay in a super-intense face-off. The text on the poster read: "Keep calm and face the devil.” Hashtags “#LeoPosterFeast” and “#LeoHindiPoster” also accompanied the post. Check it out here:

The makers have also unveiled the Tamil and Telugu posters of Leo. ICYMI, check them out here:

Leo will release in theatres on October 19. The plot details of the film have been kept under wraps. However, there are reports which claim that Leo will be a part of the “Lokesh Cinematic Universe.” The so-called universe includes Karthi-led Kaithi and Vikram, headlined by veteran star Kamal Haasan.

Apart from Vijay and Sanjay Dutt, Leo stars Trisha Krishnan. Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin are also a part of the project.

With Leo, Trisha Krishnan and Vijay reunite on-screen after 15 long years. The duo has worked together in films like Ghilli and Thirupaachi. Their last project together was Kuruvi, which released in 2008.