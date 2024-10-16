Vijay Patkar, Shreyas Talpade Remember Atul Parchure: "Such An Actor Cannot Return"

Actor Vijay Patkar and director Kedar Shinde mourned the demise of veteran actor Atul Parchure, who passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Colleagues and friends from the Marathi film industry gathered to pay their final respects at the actor's last rites on Tuesday.

Talking to ANI, Vijay Patkar said Atul Parchure was an actor who had no limitations. "He could play any role. We were together in the All the Best film. We were together in many Marathi films. And we were friends for many years. Such a friend has passed away today. They say it's a loss. It's really a big loss. Because such an actor cannot return. Atul, wherever you are, be happy."

Director Kedar Shinde also shared his feelings on the loss of his friend. He said, "We are not fortunate enough to work with good artists. We are very saddened by this. Atul and I have been working together since we started our careers in this industry. We did several films, serials and theatre together. When one of the versatile artists leaves, there is a lot of pain. But I feel that we take care of our lives. We should try to keep our health and nature healthy. This is very important. I request all artists to look after their health because our industry does not allow us to do that. It changes our lifestyle. So we should be careful about that. We will not find such a person and such a friend again."

A while ago, actor Shreyas Talpade also expressed grief. "He was a very big actor. He has inspired almost all of us. He has inspired everyone in our generation. We grew up watching his work. So today, this is a big loss for all of us. It is extremely unfortunate."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray was among those in attendance.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also took to social media to express his condolences. "I never had a chance to work with him, but he always seemed to be such a likeable person no matter what role he played," Kapoor wrote, adding, "He was taken by cancer despite fighting the disease for many years. May his soul rest in peace."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also voiced his grief, emphasizing the loss of the immense talent.

"The untimely death of Atul Parchure is painful. Sometimes making the audience laugh requires immense talent," Shinde noted in a post on X.

He praised Parchure's multifaceted contributions to drama, film, and television, stating, "He left his mark in all three fields of drama, film, and serials."

Shinde mentioned Parchure's notable works, including Tarun Turk Mhatare Arkand Natigoti, emphasizing how deeply he resonated with audiences through his performances.

Parchure's filmography spans numerous beloved films, such as Navra Mazha Navsacha, Salaam-E-Ishq, Partner, All the Best: Fun Begins, Khatta Meetha, Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap, and Brave Heart.

He was also well-known for his comedic appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show, which further endeared him to fans across India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)