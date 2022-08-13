Liger Stars Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday Remind Us Of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Vijay Deverakonda shared this picture. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are on a promotional spree for their much-awaited film Liger. The duo has been vising numerous cities. Current stop: Chandigarh. And, now, the actor made our working Saturday morning a lot better by sharing some stunning pictures with Ananya. Vijay Deverakonda is giving major Punjabi Munda vibes here. Can't miss Ananya either. She looks cute in a salwar kameez set. From posing on a tracker to giving us major Raj and Simran vibes from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the album is all things fun. “When in Punjab,” read Vijay Deverakonda's caption.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which has jointly bankrolled Liger, also shared some unmissable pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on their Instagram Stories. “Balle Balle-ing into our hearts,” Dharma Productions captioned a photo featuring the two stars sitting on a tracker.

In another Instagram Stories, the lead pair is relishing lassi and a delicious Punjabi meal with director Puri Jagannadh and co-producer Charmme Kaur. Alongside the snap, the production house wrote, “Team Liger fuelling up the Chandigarh way.”

Before Chandigarh, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were in Gujarat. Don't worry, they did gobble down the traditional Gujarati thali. The actor even shared a snap of himself looking at the thali and smiling with all his heart. “The great Gujarati Thali,” he captioned it. Have a look:

Liger is slated to release on August 29. So far three songs from the film, Akdi Pakdi, Aafat, and Coka 2.0, have been released.