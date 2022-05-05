Vignesh Shivan Visits Shirdi With His 'Kanmani' Nayanthara To Seek Blessings 'For All The Lovely Moments'

Nayanthara with Vignesh. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Vignesh Shivan has treated his Insta family to a new picture of him with his girlfriend Nayanthara. The couple recently visited Shridhi to seek blessings and pay gratitude for the success of his film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. He shared a lovely picture of the two and captioned it as "From Shiridi wit my Kanmani gratitude trip to meet Sai Baba for all the lovely moments #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal #blessed #Blockbuster #ThanksGiving". In the post, Nayanthara looks gorgeous in a yellow suit set, while Vignesh looks dapper in an all-white outfit.

Soon after Vignesh Shivan shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Cute Couple, Stay Blessed forever," while another fan praised his recent film, "KRK is such a nice entertaining movie keep it up bro congrats"

Here have a look:

Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Vignesh Shivan often shares his lovey-dovey pictures with Nayanthara on his Instagram handle. A few days ago, he shared a video of him walking with Nayanthara. Along with the post, she wrote a long note thanking her for being the pillar of strength in his life. He wrote, "Dear Thangamey and now Kanmani ... thank you for being the pillar of strength in my life ! The pat on the back that u give me .... ! How much u r there for me !!! Everytime I have been low and clueless in my life ! The way u have stood by me .. made me take decisions and how much u have been there for me as a companion .. all this makes me and this film complete ! You are this film .. you are this success for me !!! Its all you and cos of you my Kanmani !" Check out the complete post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in Atlee's next.