Vignesh Shivan Shares BTS From Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Can't Miss Nayanthara And Samantha's Looks

Excited to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara together in a movie? Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara, Samantha, and Vijay Sethupathi will release on April 28 in cinemas and the director has shared BTS from the sets of the film. In one of the photos, Nayanthara is seen in a serious mode, and in the other, Samantha gave an intense look and Vijay Sethupathi is smiling in both the pics. Vignesh Shivan captioned the photos as "KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal from Tomorrow! Wanted this film to come to theatres only to see you all enjoy the super skills of @actorvijaysethupathias Rambo! The always amazing #Nayanthara my thangam as #Kanmani & the sparkling Samantha @samantharuthprabhuoffl as #Khatija! I would like to thank these actors for making my life so easy in making this film !! The energy on sets when all of them were there is something I will miss !! The moments! This experience will stay with me for a long time! Enjoy them in theatres nearby!"

Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. This is the first time Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have worked on a film together. The film will release in Tamil and Telugu and is a love triangle.

Apart from Nayanathara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vijay Sethupathi, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will also have former cricketer Sreesanth in a key role. Others who are a part of the film are Prabhu, Kala Master, Seema, Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Bhargav Sundar.