Just Vignesh Shivan Celebrating Nayanthara On Women's Day

It's International Women's Day today and Vignesh Shivan is celebrating it in the most special way. He has shared beautiful photos of Nayanthara and captioned them as "It's the women in our life! That makes us! That Complete us! Who give a meaning to our life and everything that we do! Not just today! Every day is their day! Actions speak louder than words! So, let's make this place a beautiful place for every woman around! Happy women's day to all the bold, beautiful, strong & amazing women out there!" Vignesh Shivan also added the hashtags, "#happywomensday #nayanthara #womenWorld." The post has more than two lakh likes.

On Valentine's Day, Nayanthara had surprised Vignesh Shivan with a bouquet of flowers. Vignesh had shared a video and had captioned it as "Wish you all a Happy Valentine's Day! kaathuvaakula oru Kadhal." Across the video, he had written, "When she comes and gives u flowers. Just like the first time. It surely is a Happy Valentine's Day."

Vignesh Shivan had wished Nayanthara on Valentine's Day by writing, "#KaathuVaakulaOruKaadhal. Happy Valentine's Day to all the lovely people around! Its love! That completes this life .... Hence! Have time & interest to be in love and to be loved! Insert #NaanPizhai from #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal."

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love with each other on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. In 2021, Nayanthara was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger and she had confirmed her engagement with Vignesh Shivan on a chat show. When she was asked about the ring on her ring finger, Nayanthara, in an interview with chat show host Dhivyadharshini for Vijay Television, had said, "Yes, it is my engagement ring. We got engaged during the lockdown. We are very private people so; only immediate family members attended my engagement. But for the wedding, we will be informing everyone."

On the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.