Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Are Celebrating 6 Years Of Togetherness Like This

Six years ago, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story started on the sets of their 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan. It was directed by Vignesh Shivan and featured Nayanthara in the lead role alongside Vijay Sethupathi. On the sixth anniversary of Naanum Rowdydhaan, the director shared some unseen pictures of himself and Nayanthara from the sets of their film and wrote: "Doesn't feel like 6 years!" with red heart icons. He added: "#kaathuvaakula silla moments of #naanumrowdydhaan to share with ya'll." Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are engaged now.

See Vignesh Shivan's post here:

In a separate post, Vignesh Shivan shared a collage of videos from Naanum Rowdydhaan featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi:

Nayanthara is not on social media but Vignesh Shivan makes sure to keep their fans updated by sharing adorable pictures of themselves. Earlier this week, he posted photos from his and Nayanthara's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Take a look:

Last month, Vignesh Shivan celebrated his 36th birthday with Nayanthara. She hosted a surprise birthday party for him. He posted photos from the celebrations and wrote: "Thank you #Thangamey for the pleasant surprise birthday and the unmatchable gift of your presence in my life! Thank you dearest friends for your love and blessings as always," he wrote in the caption. Take a look at his post.

In terms of work, Nayanthara was last seen in Netrikann, a remake of Korean film Blind. It was directed by Milind Rau and produced by Vignesh. She will next be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Annaatthe. The actress also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Atlee, Godfather and Gold lined up.