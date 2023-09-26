Vignesh Shivan And Nayanthara Share New Pics Of Twin Sons: 'Greatest Blessing'

Nayanthara shared this image. (Courtesy: Nayanthara)

Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan treated their Instafam to new sets of pictures of their twin sons Uyir and Ulagam. The pictures show the toddlers twin in yellow. They can be seen crawling on the bed. The last frame was from Vignesh Shivan's birthday celebrations where the parents were pictured with their sons. Sharing the pictures, Nayanthara wrote in the caption, "My uyir & my ulag, the greatest blessing we have in this life ... is U2. Vignesh Shivan shared similar set of pictures with the same caption. Take a look at Nayanthara's post here:

Vignesh Shivan tickled Christmas vibes by sharing pictures of their babies. In one picture, Vignesh can be seen holding the two sons in his arms. The babies can be seen wearing Santa Claus caps. Vignesh Shivan wrote in the caption, "Rathamarey.... Yen Rathamarey ...". For context, Rathamarey is the song from Rajinikanth's Jailer.

On Vignesh Shivan's birthday, the director shared a bunch of pictures with his kids. While the couple pose for the camera, the babies can be seen with their back to the camera. Vignesh Shivan also shared a close-up of Nayanthara holding the kids in her arms. In another frame, Vignesh can be seen holding the kids in arms while Nayanthara looks at them with a bright smile on her face. Vignesh Shivan wrote in the caption," Blessed birthday , my first birthday with my boys #Uyir #Ulag. Love you @nayanthara and the entire home crew for putting together a sequence of pleasant , heart warming surprises. thank you."

Nayanthara made her Instagram debut with a reel featuring her sons. In the reel, Nayanthara makes an entry holding her two baby sons Uyir and Ulagam. All three of them wear oversized shades in the reel. Nayanthara wrote in the caption, "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu.... (Tell them I'm here)" and dropped an emoji.

Last year, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married in June. In October, they announced the birth of twin sons through surrogacy.