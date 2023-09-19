Inside Vignesh Shivan's Famjam Moments With Nayanthara And Kids On His Birthday

Vignesh shared this image. (Courtesy: VigneshShivan)

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's birthday (September 18) was special as he celebrated the day with his twin sons for the first time. The filmmaker shared inside pictures from his celebrations on his Instagram feed and they are absolutely aww-dorable. In the pictures, Vignesh, his wife Nayanthara and his two sons Uyir and Ulagam are dressed in white. While the couple pose for the camera, the babies can be seen with their back to the camera. Vignesh Shivan also shared a close-up of Nayanthara holding the kids in her arms. In another frame, Vignesh can be seen holding the kids in arms while Nayanthara looks at them with a bright smile on her face. Vignesh Shivan wrote in the caption," Blessed birthday , my first birthday with my boys #Uyir #Ulag. Love you @nayanthara and the entire home crew for putting together a sequence of pleasant , heart warming surprises. thank you."

Take a look at his post here:

Vignesh Shivan also shared a picture on his Instagram stories in which he can be seen doing a jamming session with Nayanthara by his side.

Vignesh's birthday was made by Nayanthara's mushy post for him. Sharing pictures of their romantic moments, Nayanthara poured her heart out into a long caption. She wrote, "Happyyy birthday my blessing. There's so much that I wanna write about you on this special day but if I start then I don't think I can stop at JUST a few things !! I am so grateful to you for the Love u shower on me !! Am so grateful for the respect u have for our relationship !! Am so grateful for everything that you are to me. There's NO ONE LIKE YOU !! Thank you for coming into my life n making it soooo dreamy ,meaningful and beautiful !! You are the besttttt at everything you do !! With alllllll my heart n soul ,I wish my uyir the bestesttt of everything in life May Every Dream of urs come true n May God blessss u with all the happiness in the world LOVE YOU."

Take a look at Nayanthara's post here:

Vignesh also responded to Nayanthara's love. Re-sharing the post on his Instagram story, he wrote, "Thank you my love Nayanthara. My Everything. all of my lyrics, all my love scenes, all the positivity, all the goodness in my life and all the blessings put together to share the same pillow, plate and bedsheet."

Last year, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married in June. In October, they announced the birth of twin sons through surrogacy.