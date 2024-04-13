Vidya Balan On Male Stars Being 'Uncomfortable' With Women Taking Centre Stage: 'It's Their Loss'

Vidya Balan shared this image. (Courtesy: balanvidya)

Vidya Balan recently delved into her past relationships, marriage, and her early experiences in the industry during her appearance at the inaugural session of The Indian Express' Expresso. She also shed light on the challenges she faced, particularly how successful films like Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture, and others led to reluctance from male actors when it came to sharing screen space with her. Reflecting on this, Vidya said, “Back in the day? (rolls eyes) I don't think they'd be okay even today to star in a Vidya Balan film or a female-led film for that matter. It's their loss honestly because we are doing better films than they are. I genuinely believe that. They are doing more formulae-based films, women-led films are far more exciting.”

Vidya Balan further stated, “Of course, people have been appreciative, but male stars are uncomfortable with women taking centre stage. I don't think they'd be okay with anyone stealing the thunder. But I never felt bad. I was like if they are threatened, what can I do? (laughs)”

Addressing questions about facing bias in the film industry, Vidya Balan said, "Nepotism or no nepotism, I am here. Kisi ki baap ki industry nahi hai, nahi toh har baap ka beta, har baap ki beti successful hote" (The film industry doesn't belong to anybody's father; otherwise, all the star kids would have been successful)."

Vidya Balan also recounted the "witch hunt" she faced early in her career. "I was going through heartbreak for three years. That feeling of rejection was so strong and it was devastating. I was shattered and my will to continue on this path was shaken. But I have to say that the fire in my belly outshone everything else," she shared.

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi are set to appear together in Do Aur Do Pyaar, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, with Ileana D'cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for release on April 19.