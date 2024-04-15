When Vidya Balan Was Trolled For Looking Older Than Kismat Konnection Co-Star Shahid Kapoor: 'Witch Hunt'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: MereNishaan)

Do not disturb Vidya Balan. The actress is busy promoting her upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar along with co-star Pratik Gandhi. Recently, the duo spoke to Radio Nasha about the relationship drama. In the chat, Vidya Balan was reminded about the trolling she received after the release of her 2008 rom-com Kismat Konnection. ICYMI, a segment of people trolled the actress for looking older than her co-star Shahid Kapoor. Speaking on the issue, Vidya expressed, “Yes, some people did say that and I think it was a witch hunt honestly, for reasons that we won't get into right now. But, it's really petty of whoever did it because (it) does not matter. I am two years older than him (Shahid Kapoor) and if I looked older than him, who cares? Love can happen between people of any age without making a big deal of it. But I guess, that was another time when we did not have these conversations.”

Vidya Balan also thanked the “so-called trollers” by saying, “Thanks to all those so-called trollers. (After that) I decided what kind of films I want to start doing. So thank you to all of them.”

A few days ago, at the inaugural session of Indian Express Expresso, Vidya Balan addressed the questions about facing discrimination in Bollywood. The star said, “Nepotism or no nepotism, I am here. Kisi ki baap ki industry nahi hai, nahi toh har baap ka beta, har baap ki beti successful hote [The film industry doesn't belong to anybody's father; otherwise, all the star kids would have been successful]."

Talking about the early days of her career, Vidya Balan added, "I was going through heartbreak for three years. That feeling of rejection was so strong and it was devastating. I was shattered and my will to continue on this path was shaken. But I have to say that the fire in my belly outshone everything else.”

In addition to Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan, Do Aur Do Pyaar also features Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz in important roles. The film is Shirsha Guha Thakurta's directorial debut.