Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan Lead Celeb Roll Call At Do Aur Do Pyaar Screening

Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and others at Do Aur Do Pyaar screening

It was a star-studded night on Wednesday as the makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar held a screening of the film in Mumbai for their friends from the film fraternity. The film's lead star Vidya Balan was spotted at the screening in a gorgeous black and red gown. The Paa star will be collaborating with Pratik Gandhi for the first time for Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz in a titular role. Coming back to the screening, Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiya 3 co-star Karthik Aaryan was also spotted at the venue in a casual black t-shirt.

Take a look at some pictures from the night:

The other stars attending the screening included Mrunal Thakur, wbho looked cute in a pink top, Shriya Saran, who looked lovely in ayellow ensemble and Radhik Madan, who wore an all-black dress to the event. Brahmastra antagonist Mouni Roy was also pictured at the evenue in a red dress.

Heeramandi stars Fardeen Khan and Taha Shah Badrussha were also spotted at the screening and so was Abhimanyu Dassani with his mom and sister.

Take a look at some more pictures from the night:

Sharing the film's trailer on social media, Vidya Balan wrote, "Buckle up, 'cuz it's time to double the fun and romance with Do Aur Do Pyaar. #DoAurDoPyaarTrailer Out Now. Releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024.

Ahead of the trailer's release, the makers shared poster from the film on Friday and they captioned it, "Tomorrow's forecast: Romance will bloom and pyaar will cause confusion! Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer Out Tomorrow. Releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024."

Do Aur Do Pyaar has been directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and it is being produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.