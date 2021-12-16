The Ooty Factor: Why Vidya Balan And Pratik Gandhi Are So Happy In This Pic

Vidya Balan posted this. (Image courtesy: balanvidya)

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi are all smiles. The reason? The two have just finished wrapping the Ooty schedule of their untitled film. Vidya Balan announced in an Instagram post that they have finished filming in the hill station. In it, she shared a picture of the two actors laughing. Adding that the team missed having Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, who are also members of the ensemble cast, Vidya Balan wrote, “And just like that, a wonderful winter spell in Ooty comes to an end.” She further wrote, “As we wrap the shoot of our untitled romantic comedy-drama, will cherish these memories for life. Missed Sendhil and Ileana!”

In the caption, Vidya Balan tagged Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, along with producer Tanuj Garg and director Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Reacting to the post, Tanuj Garg wrote, “Love you vid,” while actress Shreya Dhanwanthary dropped heart emojis.

Describing the film to be a “romantic comedy-drama about modern relationships”, Pratik Gandhi too shared the same image. He wrote, “And it's a wraaaap! A wonderful winter spell in Ooty brings us to a film wrap on Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment's untitled romantic comedy-drama about modern relationships directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.”

“It's been such a beautiful and fun ride with Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy,” Pratik Gandhi added.

Vidya Balan had announced the film on social media last month and added that she was “stoked” to be part of the project. Sharing a picture with Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy, she had said, “Stoked about my next - an untitled charming drama-comedy about modern relationships, which promises to be either your story or the story of your friend. It will make you laugh and cry in equal measure and I'm enjoying playing Kavya to the hilt."

She further added, “Can't wait for you'll to watch it next year! And wait for an announcement on the title soon!"

Vidya Balan was last seen in Sherni, while Ileana's last film was The Big Bull based on the Harshad Mehta scam. Interestingly, Pratik Gandhi too rose to fame playing Harshad Mehta in the web series Scam 1992, which was his last major project. Sendhil Ramamurthy is known for his work in projects such as Heroes, Beauty and the Beast, Covert Affairs and Never Have I Ever.