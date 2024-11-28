<i>Chhava</i>: Vicky Kaushal's Film Gets A New Release Date, Averts Clash With Allu Arjun's <i>Pushpa 2</i>

There has been a new update on Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. The makers of the historical drama have pushed the film's release date to February 14, 2025. On Wednesday, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter). Chhaava was originally scheduled to be released on December 6. With the new premier date, the movie will now avoid the blockbuster box office clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule and Varun Dhawan's Baby John, which are set to release on December 25. Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, also features Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Akshaye Khanna and Divya Dutta. The project is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Taran Adarsh wrote, “VICKY KAUSHAL - RASHMIKA - AKSHAYE KHANNA: 'CHHAAVA' NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... Chhaava is now set for a theatrical release on 14 Feb 2025. The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 Feb 2025. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Music by AR Rahman.”

The news comes weeks after Manoj Desai, Executive Director of Mumbai's G7 Multiplex and Maratha Mandir cinema, spoke about the upcoming box office clash. He told Bollywood Hungama, “I would like to request Varun that, without keeping any ego in mind, postpone the film by one week. Pushpa 2 has its own special place.” he added, “He (Allu Arjun) managed to get a crowd of 3 lakh people in Bihar, where South Indian films don't do well. He did such dhamaal over there. So, it won't be a problem if Baby John gets postponed by a week or two.”