Vicky Kaushal Reveals Wife Katrina Kaif Has Developed A Liking For This Indian Food After Marriage

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (Courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undeniably Bollywood's one of the most endearing couples. The couple, who got married in 2021, can often be seen spilling beans about each other, their families and married life. At present, Vicky Kaushal, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, The Great Indian Family discussed how he and Katrina have developed a fondness for each other's preferred foods.In a recent interview with ANI, Vicky said, “Earlier, only I loved white butter and paranthas and now Katrina also loves it too. Earlier, I did not understand pancakes, but now I like pancakes. So, that's what has happened.”

A few weeks back, Vicky Kaushal spilled the beans about how he approached Katrina for marriage, what he thought before approaching her in his interview with We Are Yuvaa. Asked how he thought about approaching Katrina, who is more popular than him, Vicky said, "Those factors were never the reason why I fell in love with her. Why I fell in love with her is because I got to know the human part of her. I knew that I would love to have her as my life companion."

However, Vicky admitted during the interview that he initially felt "odd" when Katrina gave him attention. He said, "First I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like, "Hain? Are you okay?" She was a phenomenon. Shuru Shuru mein obviously ye lagta tha, "Why me?" But she is a lovely human being and once I got to spend time with her, I realised I had never met a person like her. I have never seen her say anything ill about anyone. She is very compassionate about the people around her, about the environment she is in, and that for me, is like my biggest turn-on."

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry. They are yet to perform together in a movie.