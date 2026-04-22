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Veteran Producer Tripuraneni Chittibabu Dies At 71, Former Andhra Pradesh CM Pays Tribute

Reportedly, Tripuraneni Chittibabu died of a cardiac arrest

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Veteran Producer Tripuraneni Chittibabu Dies At 71, Former Andhra Pradesh CM Pays Tribute
Tripuraneni Chittibabu dies.
  • Veteran Telugu director and producer Tripuraneni Chittibabu has died
  • He was 71
  • Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow
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Veteran Telugu director and producer Tripuraneni Chittibabu died at the age of 71.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow after learning of his death on Wednesday.

Describing his death as an irreparable loss to the film industry, he said that Chittibabu had carved a unique identity as a producer and analyst through his deep understanding of cinema and sharp analytical vision, which guided many in the field.

YS Jagan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that they find the strength to cope with this profound loss.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also paid his respects.

"The news of the demise of Chitti Babu garu, the renowned Telugu film producer, political analyst, and my close friend, Tripuraneni, has deeply shaken me. His multifaceted talent and unwavering commitment to society, along with the powerful voice he raised on various issues, were truly remarkable. I pray for eternal peace for his noble soul and extend my deepest condolences to his family," Kishan Reddy wrote on X.

Reportedly, Tripuraneni Chittibabu died of a cardiac arrest.

He made his directorial debut with Santhanam in 1984 and went on to helm several notable films, including Na Peru Durga, Pralayam, Preminchi Choodu, and Raitu Bharatham.

ALSO READ: Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi Dies At 30 In Ghaziabad

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