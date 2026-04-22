Veteran Producer Tripuraneni Chittibabu Dies At 71, Former Andhra Pradesh CM Pays Tribute

Veteran Telugu director and producer Tripuraneni Chittibabu died at the age of 71.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow after learning of his death on Wednesday.

Describing his death as an irreparable loss to the film industry, he said that Chittibabu had carved a unique identity as a producer and analyst through his deep understanding of cinema and sharp analytical vision, which guided many in the field.

YS Jagan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that they find the strength to cope with this profound loss.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also paid his respects.

"The news of the demise of Chitti Babu garu, the renowned Telugu film producer, political analyst, and my close friend, Tripuraneni, has deeply shaken me. His multifaceted talent and unwavering commitment to society, along with the powerful voice he raised on various issues, were truly remarkable. I pray for eternal peace for his noble soul and extend my deepest condolences to his family," Kishan Reddy wrote on X.

ప్రముఖ తెలుగు సినిమా నిర్మాత, రాజకీయ విశ్లేషకులు, నా ఆప్తమిత్రులు త్రిపురనేని చిట్టిబాబు గారి మరణ వార్త నన్ను తీవ్రంగా కలచివేసింది. బహుముఖ ప్రజ్ఞాశాలిగా సమాజం పట్ల ఆయనకు ఉన్న నిబద్ధత, సమస్యలపై ఆయన గళం ఎంతో గొప్పవి. ఆయన పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని ప్రార్థిస్తూ, వారి కుటుంబానికి నా… pic.twitter.com/utOVFh8zjn — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 22, 2026

Reportedly, Tripuraneni Chittibabu died of a cardiac arrest.

He made his directorial debut with Santhanam in 1984 and went on to helm several notable films, including Na Peru Durga, Pralayam, Preminchi Choodu, and Raitu Bharatham.

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