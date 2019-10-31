Veteran Telugu Actress Geetanjali Dies At 74

A file photograph of Geetanjali.

Highlights The actress died of a massive cardiac arrest The actress starred in about 500 films She died on Wednesday in Hyderabad

Popular Telugu actress Geetanjali, who is remembered for her role as Goddess Sita in Sitarama Kalyanam died in Hyderabad following a massive cardiac arrest. She was 74. Geetanjali died of a massive cardiac arrest late on Wednesday night at home, according to family members.

She was taken to a private super-speciality hospital and the hospital sources said she was brought dead. Condoling her death, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said Geetanjali's role as Goddess Sita in Sitarama Kalyna' (a film made by late N T Rama Rao) would be remembered forever.

Several Telugu actors and also the Telugu MovieArtists Association condoled the death the Geetanjali. The actress starred in about 500 films and some of her other memorable films include Doctor Chakravarti, Letha Manasulu and Sambarala Rambabu.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.