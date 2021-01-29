Veteran Gujarati Actor Arvind Joshi, Sharman Joshi's Father, Dies At 84

Arvind Joshi died at the age of 84 (courtesy Movies N Memories)

Highlights Arvind Joshi died in the early hours of Friday

The actor featured in a few Hindi films like 'Sholay'

He is survived by son Sharman and daughter Manasi

Veteran Gujarati theatre personality Arvind Joshi, actor Sharman Joshi's father, died at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in the early hours of Friday because of age related ailments. He was 84. The late actor's sister-in-law, actress Sarita Joshi, told news agency PTI that he died around 3:30 am on Friday. A source told the news agency that Arvind Joshi was in the ICU for over a week because of chest infection and neurological issues: "He was suffering neurological issues and had chest infection. He was there at the hospital for more than a week in the ICU." Arvind Joshi's last rites took place on Friday afternoon in the presence of family members at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium.

Arvind Joshi is survived by his daughter Manasi Joshi, who is married to TV star Rohit Roy, and son Sharman Joshi, who is known for starring in films such as 3 Idiots and Rang De Basanti.

Those who mourned Arvind Joshi on social media included Paresh Rawal, who described the late actor as "versatile": "Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to Sharman Joshi and family," he tweeted.

Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 29, 2021

Writer Mayur Puri, in his tweet of condolence, wrote: "One of the first people in Mumbai to help/ encourage me as a writer. I'm heartbroken. Deepest condolences."

Oh! A sad sad day indeed. What a legend #ArvindJoshi was!

One of the first people in Mumbai to help/ encourage me as a writer. I'm heartbroken. Deepest condolences, @TheSharmanJoshi .

So sorry for your loss! #TheatreLegendArvindJoshihttps://t.co/Ctj2SwQqS4 — Mayur Puri / मयूर पुरी (@mayurpuri) January 29, 2021

Filmmaker Anil Sharma tweeted: "Very sad to hear about sad demise of Shree Arvind Joshi Ji. My heartiest condolences," he wrote.

V sad to hear about sad demise of Shree Arvind Joshi Ji ..My heartiest condolences to @TheSharmanJoshi n entire family .. RIP 🙏 https://t.co/Q0S3CvnwPP — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) January 29, 2021

Arvind Joshi, who was a prominent face of Gujarati theatre, also featured in Gujarati films such as Gher Gher Matina Chula and Garvo Garasiyo, Apart from Gujarati theatre and cinema, Arvind Joshi also featured in Hindi films such as Love Marriage, Naam and Sholay.

(With PTI inputs)