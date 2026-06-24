Veteran Gujarati Actor Arvind Vekaria Dies At 77

Veteran Gujarati actor and theatre personality Arvind Vekaria, the father of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria, has died. He was 77.

In a statement shared on social media, the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) expressed grief over the death of the senior actor and theatre personality.

"#cintaa expresses its condolences on the demise of senior actor and theatre personality Mr. Arvind Vekaria #cintaa #condolence #restinpeace #rip," the association wrote in its post.

View this post on Instagram

Arvind Vekaria, a respected name in Gujarati theatre and cinema, was known for his significant contributions to the stage as both an actor and director. Over the years, he built a reputation as a prominent figure in Gujarati entertainment and also made appearances in television shows and films. He was the father of actor Tanmay Vekaria, who is widely known for playing Bagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

He is remembered for projects including Gujarati films such as Yashoda, Rupiyo Nach Nachave, and Chhanu Chamaklo, besides television appearances, including a role in Shaktimaan.