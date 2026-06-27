Salman Khan Moving Out Of Galaxy Apartments? Actor Gets Approval For New 6-Storey Seaside Home In Bandra

Salman Khan has received approval to construct a new six-storey residential building in Mumbai's Bandra, paving the way for a new home for the Khan family.

What's Happening

However, there is no official confirmation yet that the actor will be moving out of his long-time residence, Galaxy Apartments.

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) approved the proposal on June 16.

The new building will come up in Bandra's Chimbai area, a short distance from Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan has lived since 1974.

According to MCZMA sources, the plot on which the building will be constructed is registered in the name of Salman's mother, Salma Khan.

A two-storey house, which had been standing on the property since before 1956, was demolished after it became structurally unsafe.

The approved project includes a ground floor, stilt parking and six upper floors.

The proposed building will have a total built-up area of around 1,014 square metres and will be developed by Sach Developers.

The project had earlier received the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Intimation of Disapproval (IOD), a preliminary approval, in October 2025.

With the MCZMA clearance now in place, the project has moved a step closer to construction.

As part of the environmental conditions attached to the approval, no existing trees will be cut during the construction.

Instead, new trees belonging to local species will be planted around the property.

Background

The development comes more than two years after Salman Khan's security was heightened following the firing incident outside Galaxy Apartments, allegedly carried out by members of the Bishnoi gang. The actor currently has Y+ security cover.

The new property is situated on a quieter lane away from the main road, a location that is expected to offer the Khan family greater privacy and enhanced security.

(Inputs by Ruttik Ganakwar)