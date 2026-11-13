Veteran Actor Tinnu Anand Discharged From ICU After 12 Days With 5 Broken Ribs And A Punctured Lung

Veteran actor Tinnu Anand has returned home after being hospitalised for 12 days at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was admitted to the intensive care unit and treated for five broken ribs, one of which also punctured his lung. He is out of danger but has been advised to rest.

According to reports, the actor has confirmed that he is no longer in danger. However, doctors have advised him to take strict rest, as everyday movements remain painful. From getting out of bed to lying down, there are certain difficulties he continues to face.

The report further states that the actor has been advised not to step out as he recovers. Meanwhile, he is expected to continue physiotherapy at home and regain his mobility for everyday chores.

On Being Approached For Pending Dubbing Assignments

Tinnu Anand might be recuperating from his injuries, but professional commitments are catching up with him fast.

According to the report, the actor has been approached to complete his pending dubbing assignments. With deadlines knocking at their door, producers need to complete their recordings. There is no confirmation about whether Tinnu Anand has committed to returning to work as he recovers.

Tinnu Anand has been part of acclaimed projects over the years, from directing Amitabh Bachchan in blockbusters like Kaalia and Shahenshah to delivering performances across Hindi and South Indian cinema such as Nayakan, Pushpaka Vimana, and Sita Ramam.

He was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan's Peddi.

ALSO READ | Not Ranbir Kapoor, Not Yash. Thailand Is Crushing Over This Ramayana Actor