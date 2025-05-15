Tinnu Anand Slammed For Threatening To Beat Stray Dogs With Hockey Stick

Senior actor Tinnu Anand has been receiving backlash after his threatening message to harm the stray dogs in the society with a hockey stick went viral. The 80-year-old actor wrote a long message to someone on whatsapp which emerged online. A police complaint was also registered against him. The actor also complained that his daughter was injured while saving her pet dog from the stray dogs.

The viral message claimed that Tinnu Anand allegedly warned the dog lovers in his society to take the stray dogs home or face consequences.

He wrote, "Have come back after a horrifying shoot to be greeted by terrifying dogs barking and not knowing who to bite next... Challenge taken. Have a hockey stick to face them... am warning all dog lovers hereon... take them home OR then face my wrath... my society is given advance notice."

After the message went viral, the Internet thrashed Tinnu Anand.

A comment read, "Take some biscuits with you. Appoint from your community to feed them once a day, give them water!!"

Another message read, "Sir.. no one is above the law.. and Kindly take this matter even more seriously so that it can get everyone a lesson...these frustrated Actors when they don't get work they behave like this only... No one should be kept above humanity."

Another message read, "Do not agree with him. Animals can be treated with kindness and care to make it safe for humans. Why can't we create a safer."

Many users wrote "Shame" in the comments section.

Explaining the reason why he wrote the message, Tinnu Anand told the Free Press Journal, "This is absolutely what I meant because my daughter has broken her wrist and she's been treated for the last month, and it cost me ₹90,000 for her to be operated on twice now.

"Her pet dog was attacked by three stray dogs in our society, and in trying to save her dog, she fell and broke her wrist. I want to talk to these dog lovers. If they doubt these dogs so much, they feed them, they look after them, then why not put a leash on them? Ask the convenience store near the society- his delivery man has been attacked twice, and now they have stopped delivering because they don't want to be attacked by the dogs."

He added, "I'm 80 years old, and if any dog attacks me, I have every right to defend myself. That is what I meant. That is what these people should have understood anyway.

"Everyone's got diuretic fingers, you know, moving towards the mobiles, typing away messages, which is fine with me because I'm ignoring it completely, because I know what I have written. This is not the first case where dogs have attacked. There are so many cases when these incidents have happened. It's not to attack dogs, it's just to defend myself, and I have every right to."

As per a Hindustan Times report, Aanchal Chaddha, who lives in the same society, registered a complaint in Versova, asking the police to look into the matter.