Veteran Actor Prem Chopra Admitted To Lilavati Hospital In Mumbai

Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since Saturday (November 8) due to chest congestion. He has been under medical care for the past three days and is currently recovering well. His family has confirmed that he is expected to be discharged in the next three to four days.

Prem Chopra is one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actors, renowned for his unforgettable villainous roles.

He began his film career with Punjabi cinema, making his debut in the National Award-winning film Chaudhary Karnail Singh (1960). Around the same time, he also ventured into Hindi films, gaining early recognition with Shaheed (1965), where he played a rare positive role. However, it was his portrayal of suave yet menacing antagonists that made him a household name.

From the late 1960s to the mid-1990s, Chopra appeared in a string of successful films including Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), Do Anjaane (1976), Dostana (1980), and Kranti (1981).

Over the course of his illustrious six-decade-long career, Prem Chopra acted in more than 300 films and became one of Bollywood's most recognisable faces. He shared a remarkable on-screen partnership with superstar Rajesh Khanna, featuring together in 19 films, many of which turned out to be box-office hits.

In his later years, Chopra transitioned into more positive and character roles while continuing to appear in films and television projects.

ALSO READ: A Dharmendra Health Update From His Team: "He Is Stable, Under Observation"