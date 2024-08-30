Venice Film Festival 2024: Olivia Rodrigo And Louis Partridge Make It Red Carpet Official

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge made it red carpet official. The couple turned heads as they stepped out together at the Venice Film Festival. Before the Vampire singer embarks on her Guts World Tour across Asia and Australia next month, Olivia and Enola Holmes actor made a stylish appearance at the premiere of Louis' film Disclaimer on Thursday. Embracing her recent '90s-inspired fashion, Olivia stunned in a vampy black slip dress adorned with velvet floral embellishments and a flower detail at the neckline. She completed her look with strappy black heels, Fiametta earrings and Lowercase NYC sunglasses.

Louis, on the other hand, complemented the singer's style in a classic black suit paired with a white shirt, platform boots and sunglasses. His popped collar and slicked-back hair gave a cool, effortless vibe. The couple, who were first linked in October 2023, looked every bit the stylish pair as they held hands, reminiscent of a modern-day Bella and Edward (Twilight reference).

LOUIS PARTRIDGE x OLIVIA RODRIGOpic.twitter.com/yOSt36sYN0 — Western Enthusiast (@westenthu) August 29, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge at the 81st Venice Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/wenBK6xzbB — 21 (@21metgala) August 29, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo's song So American, released in March 2024, fueled speculation about their relationship, with lyrics reflecting her feelings for a foreign lover (Louis Partridge being British).

In an earlier interview with British Vogue, Louis shared why he prefers to keep their relationship private. He said, "Dating probably shouldn't be done in the public eye. There's enough going on between two people. You don't need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she's got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She's got tons and tons of eyes on her case."