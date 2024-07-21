Vedaa: Sharvari In A Brand New Poster Featuring 'Abhimanyu Sir' AKA John Abraham

Sharvari shared this image. (courtesy: sharvari)

Bollywood actress Sharvari, who is trending big on social media courtesy her performances in Munjya and Maharaj, treated her fans on social media to abrand new poster from her upcoming film Vedaa featuring John Abraham. Sharing the picture, Sharvari wrote, "Abhimanyu Sir,Mhaari duniya mein aap ek akele aise insaan ho jisne kabhi-koi fark nahin kiya. Guru ho aap mere jisne mhaara saath diya, ladna sikhaya, duniya ki riti-niti, sahi-galat sikha ke ek fighter banaya. Anyaay sehna nahin, balki anyaay ke khilaaf jung karne ka raasta aapne dikhaya. Aap prerna ho mhaari, aur mere jaise kayi Vedaa ki! Aaj Guru Purnima ke din, vada hai yeh Fighter Vedaa ka aapse, ki yeh jung jo anyaay ke khilaaf chhedi hai maine aakhir tak ladugi bhi aur jeetugi bhi.Aapki Shishya, Vedaa (Abhimanyu Sir, You are the only person in this world who has never made a difference. You are my Guru who supported me, taught me to fight, made me a fighter by teaching me the rules and regulations of the world, right and wrong. Do not tolerate others, but show the way to fight against others. You teach me, and teach Vedas like I do! Today, on the day of Guru Purnima, I have promised myself that I will fight and win this war against others till the end.Your student,Veda."

Take a look at the post below:

John Abraham also shared the teaser of the film on Instagram earlier this year. Alongside the video, John wrote his dialogue, “Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai! #VedaaTeaserOutNow.”

Director Nikkhil Advani earlier said in a statement, "Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired by real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers are crossed the audience gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa."

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia.