<i>Vedaa</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham's Film Sees A Dip

John Abraham and Sharvari's film Vedaa hit cinemas on Independence Day and had a strong opening. However, it saw a significant drop in collections on its second day. According to Sacnilk, Vedaa earned Rs 1.6 crore on Friday, following its Rs 6.3 crore debut on Thursday, bringing its total to Rs 7.9 crore. On Friday, Vedaa saw an occupancy rate of just 11.87 per cent. In Mumbai, with 418 shows, the occupancy was slightly higher at 13.50 per cent, while in Delhi and NCR, with 466 shows, it was only 9.75 per cent.

The film faces tough competition from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. Stree 2 has been dominating the box office and surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark in two days. Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein has earned Rs 6.95 crore in its first two days.

Comparatively, John Abraham's biggest solo opener remains 2018's Satyameva Jayate, which made Rs 19.5 crore on its first day. His 2022 release Ek Villain Returns opened with Rs 7.05 crore, surpassing Vedaa's opening day numbers. Within its first two days, Ek Villain Returns had earned Rs 14.52 crore. John's recent releases, including Attack, Satyameva Jayate 2, and Mumbai Saga, all opened with less than Rs 5 crore.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, who previously helmed Kal Ho Naa Ho, Vedaa received mixed reviews from critics. The duo's last collaboration, Batla House, had a stronger opening, with Rs 14 crore on its first day.