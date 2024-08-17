Advertisement

Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham's Film Sees A Dip

The film also stars Sharvari

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Vedaa</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham's Film Sees A Dip
A still from Vedaa. (courtesy: thejohnabraham)
New Delhi:

John Abraham and Sharvari's film Vedaa hit cinemas on Independence Day and had a strong opening. However, it saw a significant drop in collections on its second day. According to Sacnilk, Vedaa earned Rs 1.6 crore on Friday, following its Rs 6.3 crore debut on Thursday, bringing its total to Rs 7.9 crore. On Friday, Vedaa saw an occupancy rate of just 11.87 per cent. In Mumbai, with 418 shows, the occupancy was slightly higher at 13.50 per cent, while in Delhi and NCR, with 466 shows, it was only 9.75 per cent.

The film faces tough competition from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. Stree 2 has been dominating the box office and surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark in two days. Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein has earned Rs 6.95 crore in its first two days.

Comparatively, John Abraham's biggest solo opener remains 2018's Satyameva Jayate, which made Rs 19.5 crore on its first day. His 2022 release Ek Villain Returns opened with Rs 7.05 crore, surpassing Vedaa's opening day numbers. Within its first two days, Ek Villain Returns had earned Rs 14.52 crore. John's recent releases, including Attack, Satyameva Jayate 2, and Mumbai Saga, all opened with less than Rs 5 crore.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, who previously helmed Kal Ho Naa Ho, Vedaa received mixed reviews from critics. The duo's last collaboration, Batla House, had a stronger opening, with Rs 14 crore on its first day.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Vedaa, Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 2, Vedaa Box Office Collection
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
IFFM 2024: Kartik Aaryan To Ram Charan - Full List Of Winners
<i>Vedaa</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham's Film Sees A Dip
To Kajol, Birthday Wish From Husband Ajay Devgn: "Celebrating You Today And Always"
Next Article
To Kajol, Birthday Wish From Husband Ajay Devgn: "Celebrating You Today And Always"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;