Varun Dhawan's Girlfriend Natasha Dalal Joins His Fam-Jam. See Pic

A picture of Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal celebrating Jaanvi Dhawan's (wife of Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan) birthday along with the family is doing the rounds on social media. In the now viral picture, Natasha can be seen posing with Jaanvi and Karuna Dhawan, wife of David Dhawan. In 2018, Varun Dhawan first talked about his relationship with Natasha Dalal in public on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. "I am dating her (Natasha Dalal) and we are a couple... I plan to marry her," Varun told Karan Johar.

But first, take a look at the picture of Natasha Dalal with Varun's mother and sister-in-law:

Meanwhile, after the aforementioned episode of Kofee With Karan aired, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became relatively more visible on social media. Natasha posted a birthday message for Varun, which the actor shared on his Instagram story. In the message, Natasha addressed Varun as an "amazing person who makes every day special." She added, "Continue to love life and never stop dreaming. Can't wait to share more memories together. Love you lots."

In December 2019, Varun and Natasha also travelled to Switzerland together and their ski trip was documented by Varun's Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma, who was travelluing with her husband Virat Kohli.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D and he is awaiting the release of Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. Natasha Dalal is a designer and she owns the Natasha Dalal label.