Varun Dhawan's Birthday Post For Dad David Includes Old Govinda Film Still

Varun Dhawan is the younger son of filmmaker David Dhawan (Courtersy varundvn

Highlights "Happy birthday pa," wrote Varun Dhawan David Dhawan celebrated his 66th birthday on Thursday David features with Govinda and Satish Kaushik in the throwback pic

Varun Dhawan had the perfect post to wish his father David Dhawan on his 66th birthday. Varun dedicated an Instagram post to his filmmaker father on his birthday and wrote: "Happy birthday pa. All I can say is I don't know anyone else who is as passionate about making movies like you. Can't wait to get back on set with you." Varun also shared a throwback photo from the sets of 1996 film Saajan Chale Saural. In the monochrome photo, David Dhawan can be seen with actors Govinda and Satish Kaushik, who were part of the superhit movie. David Dhawan is married to Karuna and are parents to Rohit and Varun Dhawan. Rohit is a director while Varun Dhawan is an actor.

Varun Dhawan also shared photos on his Instagram stories from his father's midnight birthday celebration. One photo was of a gifted scrapbook, which featured some photos from David Dhawan's long list of Bollywood films. The other photo was of the cake cutting session, where Varun can be seen treating his father to a piece of scrumptious cake. Take a look at the photos here.



Advertisement

Filmmaker David Dhawan has helmed a slew of superhit films like Judwaa, Bol Radha Bol, Raja Babu and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Mr Dhawan is best remembered for directing a series of "No 1" films such as Hero No. 1, Biwi No.1 and Shaadi No. 1. David Dhawan's last directorial project was Judwaa 2 (sequel of Judwaa), which featured his son Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga, which also features Anushka Sharma. Varun is also shooting for Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.