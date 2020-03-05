Varun Dhawan Will No Longer Be Shooting For Mr Lele. Here's Why

Varun Dhawan as Mr Lele (courtesy varundvn)

Just a little more than a month after Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele was announced, director Shashank Khaitan confirmed that the film has been "postponed" indefinitely following a mutual decision between him, Varun and producer Karan Johar. In a statement on his social media accounts, the director revealed Mr Lele has been put on hold as dates couldn't be worked out with the actors. "Hi guys, here is an update on Mr Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It's a script we all love and I'm sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place," read Shashank Khaitan's statement. His post appears to be a prompt response to speculation that Mr Lele has been shelved, which did the rounds on the Internet Thursday morning.

Varun Dhawan re-tweeted Shashank Khaitan's post:

"I'm very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life," he added. Mr Lele would marked Varun's third collaboration with the filmmaker after working with him in 2014's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and 2017's Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

The first look poster of Varun Dhawan as Mr Lele stirred up the Internet in January. Varun had described the film as "non-stop entertainment" then. Nothing more about the film's cast was revealed.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D. The shooting schedule for his next film Coolie No 1 has already been wrapped. Varun co-stars with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1, which releases on May 1.