Varun Dhawan Shares Pics From His "Boys Knight" At UFC Event. Bonus: Ranveer Singh And Aditya Roy Kapur

"Boys knight," Varun wrote in his caption

Read Time: 2 mins
Varun Dhawan Shares Pics From His "Boys Knight" At UFC Event. Bonus: Ranveer Singh And Aditya Roy Kapur
Varun shared this image. (courtesy: VarunDhawan)
New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur recently attended a UFC event on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Varun shared a series of photos and videos from their outing on Instagram. In one of the pictures, new dads Varun and Ranveer along with Aditya Roy Kapur are seen enjoying the event. A video shows producer Dinesh Vijan playfully mixing ice cream into cola. Sharing the post on Instagram, Varun wrote, "Boys knight !!! Swipe right to see."

On the work front, Dinesh Vijan has been enjoying success at the box office, with films from his production house, Maddock Films, performing exceptionally well. This includes Munjya and the blockbuster Stree 2, which has shattered records.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, will soon appear in Baby John, while Ranveer is gearing up for the Diwali release of Singham Again, set to clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Additionally, Ranveer is set to star in Don 3, taking over the iconic role from Shah Rukh Khan as an international fugitive. He also has an untitled film directed by Aditya Dhar, featuring a stellar cast that includes R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.

Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranveer Singh
