Varun Dhawan Reportedly Planning Holiday With Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan, who was all this while busy with his work commitments, is planning a quick getaway with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal. DNA reports that Varun and Natasha might go to a foreign country for the vacation, before he starts filming Kalank. "They were planning a getaway for quite some time but they couldn't go anywhere due to Varun's schedule. He had a release (Shoojit Sircar's October) in April, post which the actor has been caught up with his other projects." Varun recently finished the shooting of Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma and has some days free in between, ahead of Kalank's schedule.

"Varun has wrapped up Sharat Kataria's Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. He has got a few days before the next schedule of Abhishek Varman's Kalank begins. So now, he's planning to fly out with Natasha to a foreign locale and spend some quality time with her," the source told DNA. "They are planning to go either to Bali or London. They are still discussing it," it added.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal (a designer) have been dating for a while now. The rumoured couple have often been pictured together at film screenings, movie and dinner dates. In fact, Varun also took Natasha to Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception, where the duo had made a couple entry.

Of getting married this year, Varun Dhawan had earlier told TOI, "Honestly, I would love to do that, but I don't know how my parents would react to it. Being Punjabis, they would want to do it the traditional way. The next step is something every individual wants to take at some point, but right now, it's not on the agenda."