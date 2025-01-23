Varun Dhawan Picks Tiger Shroff As Bollywood's Best Dancer

Bollywood's current generation has some of the best dancers out there.

From Varun Dhawan to Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif to Shraddha Kapoor, their dancing skills are often raved about.

Recently, Varun Dhawan picked Tiger Shroff as Bollywood's best dancer.

Varun was recently a guest on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, he was asked about his favourite dancer from the recent lot.

The actor said, "Technically sabse clean dancer Tiger hi kahunga. Bahut hi clean kisam ke moves karte hai. Unka har move dikhta hai."

Varun was asked to take his pick between Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and himself.

He made a clear choice as he said that it has to be Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff has often been hailed for his impeccable dance moves and action sequences. He is a fitness freak, and fans are always in awe of his smooth dancing skills.

Varun Dhawan's dancing skills have also been appreciated by the audience. Especially in films like ABCD 2 (2015), and Street Dancer 3D (2020), fans got a glimpse of his exceptional moves.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in a cameo role in Singham Again. He was also seen in the 2023 action-drama Ganapath. The film however, did not receive a good response at the box-office. He will next be seen in Baaghi 4, releasing on September 5, 2025.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Baby John, which was released on December 25, 2024. He is currently shooting for Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

