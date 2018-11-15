Varun Dhawan Is Training Hard For A 'Crazy' Kalank Sequence. Watch Video

Varun Dhawan recently shot for Kalank in Kargil (Courtesy varundvn)

Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for Kalank - his forthcoming movie- is undergoing an extremely intense workout regime for the film and the latest video on the actor's Instagram timeline is proof. In the video, the actor showcases his well-chiseled body and he is seen talking about a "crazy" sequence in Kalank for which he is training himself. On Thursday, the actor shared a video of himself sweating it out at the gym and he captioned it: "I have been training and trying to get stronger for a crazy action sequence for Kalank. My trainer made me try something new today. P.S the mark on back is from cupping." He accompanied the post with a #donttrythisathome hashtag. Arjun Kapoor and Dia Mirza also left their precious comments on the video.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan, who was shooting for Kalank with Alia Bhatt in Kargil, had shared a shirtless photo of himself and talked about his experience of shooting in sub-zero temperatures for the film. "Kalank - was in for a huge surprise when it began to snow in Kargil. I have been training for a while but I was not sure how I would shoot bare body with the temperatures reaching -3 degrees. Prashant Sawant was by my side. God is great I managed to complete the scene rest is cinema history. Also Kargil is so beautiful," Varun captioned his photo.

Kalank also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Karan Johar is the co-producer of the film. Kalank went on floors in April this year.

Recently, Varun Dhawan featured in Sharat Katariya-directed Sui Dhaaga, also starring Anushka Sharma.