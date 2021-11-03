Diwali 2021: Varun Dhawan Looks Like This Now. But After Diwali Sweets...

Varun Dhawan in a still from the video. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan is ready for Diwali. More specifically, he is ready to binge on some yummy festive sweets. The actor, who seems to be looking forward to celebrating the festival by gorging on some yummy food, did a quick run to the gym before the festivities began. The October star then shared a video in which he is flaunting his toned abs in the gym. Dressed in his workout wear, the actor looks dapper as always in the post. Along with the video, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Before eating Diwali sweets.” Fans of the actor could not stop raving about how amazing he looked.

Varun Dhawan has been celebrating the festive season with his friends and family. Much to his fans' delight, the actor has also been posting updates from the celebrations on Instagram. Sharing a set of photos with his wife, Natasha Dalal, on the occasion of the couple's first Karwa Chauth, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Moon, please. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone.” In the images, Natasha Dalal is seen looking at Varun Dhawan through a sieve as is part of the custom.

Reacting to the post, Kartik Aaryan said, “Awww Aadarsh Pati [Ideal husband].”

On Ganesh Chaturthi too, Varun Dhawan shared a still from one of his films to mark the occasion.

On the personal front, the actor got married this year in January. Sharing images from his wedding to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Life long love just became official.”

Varun Dhawan made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year. He is known for his work in films such as Badlapur, Dilwale, Sui Dhaaga, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and ABCD 2. His upcoming projects include Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya.