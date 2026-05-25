Vanessa Trump Gets Spotted With Daughter First Time Since Announcing Cancer Diagnosis

Vanessa Trump was spotted with her daughter Kai for the first time since announcing her cancer diagnosis. The 48-year-old socialite, who revealed her breast cancer diagnosis earlier on Wednesday, was seen spending some quality time with her daughter at a mall.



As per Page Six reports, on Sunday, the mother-daughter duo smiled while walking around a local mall in West Palm Beach, Florida. Vanessa was seen in a blue button-up shirt and jeans, while her 19-year-old daughter chose a white tank top, beige cardigan, and jeans for the outing. At one point Vanessa linked arms with Kai as they made their way around the shops.



Vanessa Trump's Cancer Diagnosis



On Wednesday, the socialite took to Instagram and candidly announced her diagnosis. “I want to share a personal health update; I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she shared.



“I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,” she continued. Vanessa concluded her statement by writing, “Thank you for your kindness and support. It truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery, - Vanessa.”



Vanessa Trump on the Personal Front



Ahead of her cancer diagnosis, Vanessa was seen at her daughter Kai's graduation party in Palm Beach earlier this month. Vanessa shares Kai with her ex-husband Donald Trump Jr, whom she was married to from 2005 to 2018. As per Page Six reports, during Kai's graduation party Vanessa was seen mingling with her ex-husband and hugging his then fiancé Bettina Anderson.





Vanessa, on the other hand, is currently in a relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2025 after months of speculation and rumours surrounding them. Since making their relationship official, the couple have been spotted together multiple times, including at Kai's graduation ceremony, which took place earlier this month.





According to the outlet, Woods has been offering strong emotional support to Vanessa following her diagnosis. As per Page Six, a source close to Woods shared that the golf legend is “very present” during her recovery and is proud of the way she is handling the situation.