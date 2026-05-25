Why Tiger Woods' Jet Flew Back To Switzerland

Tiger Woods is back in the headlines after reports surfaced that his private jet has once again travelled to Switzerland, weeks after his rehab stay there. The golf legend had recently returned to Florida, but fresh speculation began after flight-tracking service Celebplanes noted that Woods' private aircraft departed from Witham Field in Stuart, Florida, on Saturday night and landed in Switzerland the next day.



The latest visit comes as Tiger Woods continues to face legal issues related to a DUI-linked arrest earlier this year.



Earlier Tiger Woods Travelled To Switzerland For Rehab Stay



This is not the first recent trip Tiger Woods has left for Switzerland. After his DUI-related arrest on March 27, the 15-time major champion travelled to the country on April 3 for what was widely reported to be a rehabilitation stay.



He later returned to Florida on May 13 and was photographed arriving at Palm Beach International Airport. The reported return of his private jet to Switzerland, days later has now sparked speculation that Woods may have resumed treatment.



According to a report by The New York Post, Tiger Woods' return to the United States at the time was believed by some to be linked to the health of his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, who revealed on May 20 that she had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.



Vanessa, the former daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, has been dating Woods publicly since March 2025. She has remained supportive of Woods during his legal issues and recovery efforts.



The reason for his recent trip has not been officially confirmed yet.



What Led To The Arrest



Tiger Woods was charged with misdemeanor DUI involving property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after his Land Rover allegedly struck the rear of a utility pressure-cleaning truck. No injuries were reported in the incident.



Although Woods reportedly recorded a 0.00 reading on a breathalyzer test, he allegedly refused to provide a urine sample. According to the police report, officers discovered two white pills in his pants pocket, later identified as hydrocodone.



Authorities also stated that Woods appeared impaired during the investigation. Officers noted he was hiccuping, yawning, and failed a field sobriety test, while his pupils were described as extremely dilated and bloodshot.



Woods has pleaded not guilty to all charges. On May 12, a judge ruled that his prescription records from around the time of the crash must be submitted to the court, though they will remain sealed from the public. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 7.