Valentine's Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor's Post For Self Wins - She's Her Own And Everyone's Favourite

If only there was an award for the best Valentine's Day post, Kareena Kapoor would be the undisputed winner and the Internet seems to agree. Kareena Kapoor, being Kareena Kapoor, shared a stunning set of pictures of herself on her Instagram profile on Tuesday and she dedicated the post to... Well, herself. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor can be seen dressed in a sequined pink saree by Manish Malhotra and she quoted a line from her 2007 hit Jab We Met and she captioned the post: "Main apni favourite hoon... Happy Valentine's Day." Fun fact - Kareena's Jab We Met re-released in theatres for the Valentine's week this year.

Turns out, Kareena Kapoor is everyone's "favourite" and her Instafam made it pretty clear. Designer Manish Malhotra spoke for pretty much everyone, when he wrote: "Aur hum Sab ki bhi (and everyone else's)." Neha Dhupia commented: "Caption boss." Filmmaker Punit Malhotra wrote: "Aap sab ki favourite ho ma'am ( you are everyone's favourite, ma'am)." Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora added, "Hahahhahahaha." Filmmaker-author Tahira Kashyap wrote: "Best." Shibani Dandekar dropped fire emojis in the comments.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project.