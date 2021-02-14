Valentine's Day 2021: Anushka Sharma, 'Not Too Big On This Day', Shared Sunset Pic With Virat Kohli Because...

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are parents now (courtesy anushkasharma)

On Valentine's Day, new mom Anushka Sharma shared an adorable photo with husband Virat Kohli, which she later revealed to be a "posed sunset photo." In her ROFL caption, Anushka wrote she's not a big fan of celebrating Valentine's Day but February 14 seemed the perfect occasion to share a dreamy sunset moment, featuring Virat. "Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos," wrote the 32-year-old actress. Needless to say, Anushka attached a heart-warming note for her husband Virat: "My valentine every day forever and beyond." Aww, aren't Anushka and Virat true blue couple goals?

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Valentine's Day post here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl on January 11, who they have named Vamika. Virat made the baby announcement with an adorable post, followed by a first glimpse of their baby daughter, introducing her as Vamika: "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes. Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full.Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy," wrote Anushka.

In another post, Anushka shared a glimpse of her mom-life, which came with this caption: "Current favourite accessory - burp cloth."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married since 2017, revealed their pregnancy in August last year. In terms of work, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero while Virat, on paternity leave, took a break from the four-match India-Australia Test series and flew home just weeks before the baby's arrival.