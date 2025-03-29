Vaani Kapoor's Latest Pic Sparks Debates On Similarities With Katrina Kaif

Fans finding similarities between two Bollywood stars is not a new trend. There have often been instances where a new picture of an actor or actress has had an uncanny resemblance with another picture of some other star.

The latest actress in the spotlight for the same is Vaani Kapoor. She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous selfie of herself in a peach traditional salwar suit. Her minimal makeup look was on fleek.

The internet was however convinced that she looked very similar to Katrina Kaif.

Several comments started flooding the comments section. Such as, "Katrina Kaif hacked her account", while another user commented, "For a second, I thought she was Katrina Kaif."

Another fan wrote, "She looks just like Katrina Kaif", while someone else added, "What! This cannot be Vaani Kapoor. She looks nothing like she did in Shuddh Desi Romance."

Another comment read, "She looks exactly like Katrina!"

The caption of Vaani Kapoor's post read, "Smiling through the little things."

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, it had Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Ammy Virk, in key roles.

She will next be seen in Raid 2 with Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh is all set to play the role of the villain in the film. It will be directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The film is a sequel to the 2018 film. Raid 2 is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2025.

As for Katrina Kaif, she was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.