Vaani Kapoor Might Star In Vishal Bhardwaj's Next Film: Report Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in Befikre, might star in Vishal Bhardwaj's next film

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in Aditya Chopra's, might star in Vishal Bhardwaj's next film, reports DNA. The 29-year-old actress is currently prepping for Yash Raj Films' action drama, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. In the yet-untitled film, Vaani has been paired opposite Hrithik . Of her next project, a source told DNA , "Vishal has liked Vaani's work in both her films and he feels she has a good screen presence. They have met and spoken about working together. Vishal has now expressed his interest in casting her in one of his next films. But he's not yet decided which film it will be. There's no confirmation on that." Vishal Bhardwaj last directed Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor's. His next film, referred to as, stars Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan (co-stars). The film was earlier produced by Mr Bhardwaj, but he has now reportedly taken charge of directing the film too. "He's co-producing four films with Prernaa Arora and one of them will mostly have Vaani in the lead. He might or might not direct the film at all," the source told DNA . The report also states that the film will be based on sibling rivalry and actress Kriti Sanon might also be roped in to play a role.Vaani Kapoor debuted in the industry with Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput's 2013 romantic comedy. Her next Hindi film was. Meanwhile, she also starred in(a Tamil, Telugu film).was a remake of Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's