Vaani Kapoor Is A Vision In This Pic. The Internet Agrees

Hello there, Vaani Kapoor! The actress looks pretty as ever in her latest Instagram entry. On Thursday, Vaani Kapoor shared a set of pictures, in which she can be seen dressed in a yellow bikini top and a pair of white pants. She has her hair styled in loose curls. The actress can be seen sporting minimal make-up with some glossy lip colour and winged eyeliner. Sharing the picture, Vaani Kapoor captioned the post: "It was all glimmer and warm honey in the yellow light." Her post was filled up with comments from fans and friends. The chain of fire and heart emojis on her post are proof. "Is that my pretty girl," commented Vaani's friend Anushka Ranjan.

Vaani Kapoor's next project is Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Vaani, sharing a BTS moment from her film, announced its release date with these words: "Sugar, spice and everything nice. Get ready to fall in love. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set for a theatrical release on July 9, 2021."

Vaani Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance, in which she worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. She has featured in a number of films such as Befikre, opposite Ranveer Singh and also Aaha Kalyanam, a Tamil movie.

Vaani's last theatrical release was the 2019 blockbuster War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The actress will next be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The actress has also signed Bell Bottom, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.