'11,000 Feet Above Sea Level,' This Is What Parineeti Chopra Did In Nepal

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy parineetichopra)

Did anyone just say football? Well, Parineeti Chopra has dived into the game. Parineeti is having some of the best moments in Nepal. This time, she is enjoying a game of football with some local girls in the hills. She shared a video on Instagram where we see her playfully immersed in the game with two other girls. Parineeti wrote, "Playing football with little girls, in the middle of the street, at 11000 ft above sea level." She added a warm line to this post, "To me, life is simply a collection of such heartwarming moments… Sigh." Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for Uunchai in Nepal. She added the hashtags, "Work," "Life" and "peace." Here is her post:

Parineeti Chopra has been giving us spectacular glimpses from her shoot locations. A few days ago, she shared her work view on Instagram. In the first photo, we see her turning her back to the camera. She faces Mt Everest. There is also a range of green hills leading up to the view. In another slide, Parineeti turns around and we see a lovely smile on her face. "Good morning, Mr Everest. You taught me a lesson in humility today," the caption read. Her "shoot mode" couldn't have looked any better.

Parineeti Chopra had announced her arrival in the cast of Uunchai with a beautiful social media post. She shared the frame with director Sooraj Barjatya. Parineeti wrote, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir." She added, "I can't wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast."

Parineeti Chopra is looking forward to the "magical journey." Here is her post on Instagram:

Uunchai also features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa and Sarika.