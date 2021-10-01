Parineeti Chopra Says Hello From Maldives. See What She Posted

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy parineetichopra)

Hello there, Parineeti Chopra! The actress, who checked into Maldives a few days ago, has actively been sharing pictures from her vacation in the island nation. The actress summed up her TGIF mood with a stunning picture from the beach. In the photo, Parineeti can be seen dressed in brown swimwear and she can be seen flashing an ear-to-ear grin and she looks simply stunning in it. No caption needed. Parineeti Chopra simply added a sun emoji to her post. The comments section of her post was filled up with heart and fire emojis in no time.

In Maldives, Parineeti Chopra has been busy with the usual - soaking up the sun, snorkeling and scuba diving. The actress did not forget to document the moments for her Instafam. See the pictures here:

Parineeti Chopra has had back-to-back films releases this year. Other than the Saina Nehwal biopic, the actress starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Netflix's The Girl On The Train. Parineeti, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, is best-known for her performances in films such as Golmaal Again, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ishaqzaade and Kill Dil among others.

Parineetii was seen in The Girl On The Train, streaming on Netflix. It is a Bollywood remake of the English version that starred Emily Blunt in the lead role. The Hollywood film was an adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.