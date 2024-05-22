Upasana On Husband Ram Charan: 'My Proud +1, My Support'

Upasana shared this image. (courtesy: Upasana)

Upasana recently treated her Instafam to some pictures from her recent business trip to Oman. Upasana was accompanied by husband Ram Charan and daughter Klin Kaara on the trip. In the first picture, Upasana can be seen posing for the camera as Ram Charan stands with her back to the camera against a picturesque backdrop. In the second picture, Upasana can be seen holding daughter Klin Kaara while she poses with a group of work people. What caught the Internet's attention was Upasana's praise for Ram Charan. Sharing the pictures, Upasana wrote, "My proud +1 @alwaysramcharan. My support, while I was at work, hands on dad. Thank you to all the spouses for making this meeting so special ( pic 3) #zydus board offsite.Great company, great results !l!! Take a look:

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Upasana, shared her thoughts on being Ram Charan's "shadow." Upasana, whose family runs an empire in the field of healthcare, reflected upon her marriage with a star like Ram Charan. She told Hindustan Times, "Previously, it was tough (being married to a star) I came from a different world. Now, I feel proud being his shadow. I learnt that there is so much beauty in being that person for him. He is that for me, and that support is really important. When you shine, there are so many things you are going through, and you need that one person to fall back on."

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child Klin Kaara on June 20 last year in Hyderabad. Ram Charan and Upasana posted pictures from their daughter's naming ceremony and the caption on the post read, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparents." Take a look:

Professionally and personally, Ram Charan has had a blissful year. He was last seen in a lead role in RRR which bagged the Oscar for Best Song along with a few other international recognitions. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani.