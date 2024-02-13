Ram Charan's Sister-In-Law Gives Birth To Twins. 'Welcome To The Club,' Writes Upasana Konidela

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela had some happy news to share with their fans and followers on Instagram. On Monday, the wife of RRR star Ram Charan, shared a famjam picture featuring herself, husband Ram Charan holding little Klin Kaara, sister Anushpala and her husband Amran Ebrahim, each holding their newborn babies in their arms. Sharing the picture, seemingly taken at the naming ceremony, Upasana wrote, "Introducing the awesome threesome - power puff girls. Klinkaara Konidela is joined by her 2 sisters. Ayraa Pushpa Ebrahim & Ryka Sucharita Ebrahim. Welcome to the club @anushpala @armaanebrahim.” In the picture, Upasana, Anushpala and the three babies can be seen dressed in pink while Ram and Armaan can be spotted in white attires.

Take a look at the picture we are talking about:

RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela, who gave birth to her daughter Klin Kaara last year in June, recently spoke about the little one in a recent interview with Galatta Ritz. Talking about the bond her husband Ram Charan shares with their daughter, Upasana said, "Whatever a mom is expected to do, I think the dad is doing more than that. We're equally raising Kara, it's beautiful. Ram is a hands-on dad. She's a daddy's girl, and I am extremely jealous. When she sees her dad, her face lights up. There's a special smile, a twinkle in her eyes, and I'm like, come on.”

Last year in December, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela and their daughter Klin Kaara paid a visit to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi temple on the occasion of the little one's six-month birth anniversary. The celeb couple was pictured along with their daughter at the temple where they had gone to seek blessings.

On the work front, Ram Charan is now all set to feature in Shankar's Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.