Upasana Konidela Expresses Her Wish To Have Another Baby With Ram Charan: 'I'm Ready For Round Two'

RRR STAR Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela welcomed a baby girl Klin Kaara after 11 years of marriage. Now, in an interview to iDream Media, Upasana talked about her choice of having a baby at 34, women's health among many other things. While speaking to iDream Media on the sidelines of an event in Hyderabad, Upasana Konidela said, "I feel our health also matters, and we must put ourselves in front. If we don't care for ourselves, no one else will care for us. I really feel like women don't have to suffer when there are solutions here. Women can make a choice when they want what is in their lives."

Talking about having her first child at 34, Upasana continued, "I made a choice to have a kid late in life, and I don't regret it at all. That was my choice; that was my thing to do. And I'm ready for round two whenever my doctor is. My health, my choice."

Earlier, Upasana spoke about the little one in a recent interview with Galatta Ritz. Talking about the bond her husband Ram Charan shares with their daughter, Upasana said, "Whatever a mom is expected to do, I think the dad is doing more than that. We're equally raising Kara, it's beautiful. Ram is a hands-on dad. She's a daddy's girl, and I am extremely jealous. When she sees her dad, her face lights up. There's a special smile, a twinkle in her eyes, and I'm like, come on.”

